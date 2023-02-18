Cyclone Gabrielle: Police confirm another death - latest updates

Police have confirmed that nine people have been killed as communities continue to reel from Cyclone Gabrielle and the devastation wrought by the most destructive weather event "this century".

More than 4000 people remain unaccounted for, authorities say.

Concerns over food, water, power, and damage remain concentrated on the ground on the East Coast and in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

There is also major damage and road closures in Northland and Coromandel.

Thousands remain uncontactable on the East Coast as "tens or hundreds" of small communities remain without the ability to communicate with authorities.

In Napier, some power has been restored for residents, but there continue to be widespread outages in the region.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, some rural parts of the city - including Piha and Muriwai - remain under the threat of further landslips, with some residents ordered to evacuate yesterday.

Authorities have warned that rumours and false information is being spread on social media about the cyclone recovery.

Officials say to only rely on information from official and authoritative sources.

Nine killed, death toll expected to increase

Gabrielle's death toll is expected to increase over the coming days.

In a 10am update, police confirmed that another person in the Hawke's Bay has died.

"The person is believed to have died in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle. Further details will be provided when they become available," a spokesperson said.

The death toll of people killed as a result of the cyclone is now at nine, as a result of flooding and landslips.

The most recent death is reportedly the father of former NRL champion and Kiwi star Issac Luke. "See you soon, dad. I love you," he said on Instagram.

Police told 1News last night that it needed to follow official coroner and notification processes before confirming any further increases to the death toll.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday that people need to be prepared that there will be more deaths but that there were false rumours being spread on social media.

"It’s not like I’m aware that there are lots and lots and lots out there that we’re not reporting. We’re still picking up one or two [fatalities] at a time," he said.

“We will certainly share that information as soon as we can, but I have heard some outlandish claims out there at the moment that there is no evidence to support.”

Many communities remain cut-off

Many rural communities remain cut off around Gisborne, Napier, and Hastings.

Thousands haven't been able to be contacted, PM Hipkins said yesterday.

"Police report that there are 4549 persons reported as uncontactable.

"A team of 80 people are working now to narrow down this list as quickly as possible and to prioritise contact with those who are most likely to be missing," he said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald told media yesterday that there were still whole "tens and maybe hundreds" of communities that haven't been reached by authorities.

"Communities can be anything from a thousand people in one community at the back of Rissington through to just tens of people or just a few people," he said.

Focus is on clean water - Gisborne's Mayor

Hundreds are still without water or power in Gisborne and the region's mayor says the clean-up hasn't even begun, RNZ reports.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says they're still trying to get the water plant up and running.

Tairāwhiti has been one of the worst-hit regions in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and Stoltz says they're just trying to make sure residents are safe.

She says repairing the water plant, auxiliary water plant and State Highway 2 are among the highest priorities for the area.

To help with recovery efforts, additional police officers will be arriving in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay today and Sunday.

They say while the worst of the weather has passed, the regions still face significant and potentially life-threatening challenges.

Many rivers remain flooded with water levels dangerously high and police say people should stay away and not put themselves at risk.

They say many people are worried about family and friends and more than 4500 people have been registered as uncontactable.

The navy's HMNZS Canterbury is also on route to Hawke's Bay to help with relief efforts. The ship will arrive in Lyttleton on Sunday and will likely take fresh water and equipment.

Blue skies across the country as Kiwis make donations

Severe weather has left Aotearoa's shores, but New Zealanders are helping the worst-affected regions to recover. Millions have so far been donated towards the relief effort.

Cyclone Gabrielle will go down in history for many reasons. While the recovery is ongoing, from a weather perspective, the event is over.



The map shows NO Severe weather over NZ in the coming days. High pressure brings a string of sunny days.



details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/IzNrhheLft — MetService (@MetService) February 16, 2023

The New Zealand Red Cross has deployed Disaster Welfare and Support Teams across the North Island to support civil defence and emergency management teams.

They are providing equipment such as stretchers, hygiene kits, generators and bedding, as well as emotional support to those who are worst affected.