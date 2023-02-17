Temporary morgues in Hawke's Bay as death toll expected to rise

Police have confirmed temporary morgues have been set up in Hawke's Bay as a "precaution", as the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to rise further.

Facilities have been established at Napier Port and Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

"As with any significant event of this nature, it is standard practice for emergency and responding services to give consideration to how best to deal with casualties or fatalities," police said.

A police spokesperson said the morgues will "ensure that any fatalities can be managed with care and respect, and in accordance with Coronial processes".

Those who have been killed in the flooding will be held at these facilities before being taken to a mortuary.

It comes as the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises to seven, after police confirmed earlier today a man was caught in flood waters in Waiohiki, near Napier.

Two volunteer firefighters have also died as a result of the cyclone, as well as a two-year-old girl from Hawke's Bay.

There are fears the death toll could rise further in the wake of Gabrielle, with thousands of people uncontactable.

"We do need to be prepared for the likelihood that there will be more fatalities," said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.