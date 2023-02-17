Cyclone Gabrielle: How to help and find help

As relief efforts ramp up to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, here is some advice on how best you can contribute.

By Baz Macdonald for Re: News

Civil Defence is asking people not to donate goods and to instead donate cash directly to relief funds.

“We know that donating goods seems like the right thing to do but often the donations don’t match what communities need,” a National Emergency Management Agency spokesperson said.

Relief funds:

The Red Cross has deployed Disaster Welfare and Support Teams across the North Island to support civil defence and emergency management teams.

They are providing equipment such as stretchers, hygiene kits, generators and bedding, as well as emotional support to those who are worst affected.

These funds are currently being created in each of the affected regions, and will be available at the link above when they go live.

This money will be used to support the hardest hit communities - including paying for clean-up efforts and support, while also giving out essentials like bedding and repairing uninsurable damage.

Some iwi in areas hit by the cylone have created fundraisers to support their communities and bolster relief efforts.

The Māori Language Commission has created a handy page (link above) listing all the different Iwi fundraisers.

Animal charity HUHA is caring for displaced animals around the North Island.

Information on how to donate to them can be found in the link above.

Individual fundraisers:

There are many individual fundraisers being set up on platforms such as Givealitte.co.nz

These can be a great way for people to raise cash for their own needs, or for organisations to reach a lot of people.

But there are no guidelines for how these funds are used, so it’s recommended to only donate to these causes if you trust the person appealing or it’s being run by a legit organisation.

Volunteering:

Auckland Emergency Management has asked that people not clear debris like slips and fallen trees by themselves.

If you want to volunteer your time, reach out to one of these organisations:

Volunteering Hawke’s Bay

Volunteering Northland

Volunteering Bay of Plenty

Volunteering Auckland

Volunteering Waikato

Student Volunteer Army

If you need help:

If your life, health or property are in danger, call 111 immediately.

There are currently 139 support centres and shelters set up in affected areas. If you need help, or know someone who does, then go to the nearest centre.

Auckland:

- Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, 66R Mascot Ave, Mangere (24 hours)

- New Lynn Community Centre, 45 Totara Ave, New Lynn (9am to 5pm)

- Birkenhead Leisure Centre, 46 Mahara Ave, Birkenhead (9am to 5pm)

- Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park (9am to 5pm)

Those needing urgent accommodation should contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 222200.

Northland:

- Terenga Paraoa Marae on Porowini Ave in Central Whangārei

- McKay Stadium Kensington is also open for people who need to leave their homes and/or are homeless, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington.

For information, assistance or to report cyclone-related issues, these are the contact numbers for Whangārei, Kaipara and Far North:

Whangārei District: 0800 932 463

Far North District: 0800 920 029

Tairāwhiti:

- Gisborne city - Ilminster School, House of Breakthrough, Te Poho o Rawiri Marae

- Potaka - Potaka Marae evacuation centres

- Hicks Bay - Hicks Bay Motel Lodge

- Te Araroa - Awatere Marae, Hinepare Marae

- Awatere/Whakaangiangi/Kopuapounamu - Awatere Marae, Horoera Matahi Marae

- Tikitiki - Rahui Marae, Rangitukia, Ohinewaiapu

- Ruatoria - Mangahanea Marae, Whakarua, Tikapa, Te Heapara Marae, Hiruharama Marae, Penu Marae

- Te Puia Springs/Waipiro Bay - Taharora Marae, Waipiro Bay School, Backpackers at Te Puia Springs Pub

- Tokomaru Bay - sports centre (CD Hub), Tuatini Marae

- Tolaga Bay - Hauiti Marae

- Te Karaka - Te Karaka Area School

- Manutuke - Whakato Marae, Takitimu Marae, Waituhi and Pātutahi

- Patutahi - community hall

- Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management 0800 653 800.

Bay of Plenty:

- Baypark Stadium: 81 Truman Lane

- Tamapahore Marae: 46 Tareha Ln, Mangatawa

- Huria Marae: 1 Te Kaponga St, Brookfield

- Hungahungatoroa Marae: 29a Hungahungatorora Rd, Matapihi

- Whetu Marae: 612 Welcome Bay Rd

Western Bay of Plenty shelters:

- RSA Waihī Beach – 99 Beach Rd, Waihī Beach

- Pongakawa Action Centre – 956 Old Coach Rd

- Tuapiro Marae - 24 Hikurangi Rd, Tahawai

- Orchard Church in Te Puke – 20 MacLoughlin Drive, Te Puke

- Katikati Baptist Church – 2 Wedgewood St, Katikati

- Athenree Homestead and Station - 360 Athenree Rd, Athenree Gorge

Eastern Bay of Plenty shelters:

- Whakatāne War Memorial Hall - Short St, Whakatāne

- Fire and Emergency NZ station Waihau Bay - 113 State Highway 35

- Tawaroa Station - 147 Tawaroa Station Rd

- Te Kaha Marae - State Highway 35

- Te Kura Mana Maori O Maraenui - 11 Maraenui Pa Rd, Hawai 3199

- Torere Kura -2276 State Highway 35, Opotiki

- Ōpape Marae - 76C Opape Rd, Toatoa 3197

- Ōpōtiki College - 22 Saint John St, Ōpōtiki 3122

- Te Rere Marae - 50A Te Rere Pa Rd, Ōtara 3197

- Kutarere School - 461 State Highway 2, Kutarere 3198

Hawke’s Bay:

Napier: Centennial Hall

Hastings: Vigor Brown St

Hastings Sports Centre

Railway Rd Flaxmere Community Centre

Waipawa CHB: Swansea Rd

Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St