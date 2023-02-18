Flooded cemetery exposes graves, bones in Hawke's Bay town Omahu

Residents in the small settlement of Omahu in Hawke's Bay spent the day throwing their flood-stricken belongings on the street and dealing with the exposed graves and bones that have been found in the debris.

By Sally Murphy of rnz.co.nz

Locals were forced to flee on Tuesday morning when the Ngaruroro River rose so high it tore through the stop bank designed to protect the town, and they are now hoping someone will come and collect the rubbish that is piling up in the streets.

Omahu resident Hamoira Sciascia has a trailer in her drive, with all her processions covered in mud and piled on top of each other.

"It's all stuffed; everything is destroyed; we've just ripped up the wet carpet to try and stop the floorboards from rotting," Sciascia said.

"I was telling people no photos yesterday because I don't want people to see my house like this, ya know, it's devastating."

Sciascia, her partner, and two children, aged one and two, got out on Tuesday but were counting their blessings they were able to.

"It came up so quick, the river is behind us, and there are streams on either side, so the water rose so quick; I've never seen anything like, you see it happening on the news, and you think, oh that will never happen here, but it bloody did."

The night before the horror unfolded, Sciascia could not sleep, so she packed a go bag with essentials like water supplies for her children and food.

"Something was telling me, 'No, get ready, be ready to go'."

The mother-of-two got upset thinking of her children, who were staying with relatives in a nearby town.

"They're just so unsettled; they haven't had a meal because they won't eat, you know. I miss my kids; I just miss spending time with them, but I'm busy with this bloody mess of a house."

'The floods have exposed graves'

Further down the road, at the local marae, teams were water-blasting mud off the buildings, clearing out the whare kai and folding donated clothing into piles.

Marae chairman Meihana Watson said the town had to deal with damage to the local cemetery.

"The floods have exposed graves, and bones have been found in the flood debris up against fences.

"Elders have visited, and traditional blessings have taken place; once everything settles down, traditional customs will be followed to return them to the cemetery."

Meihana Watson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Ngāti Kahungunu said floodwaters had unearthed kōiwi at its urupa at Omahu.

Whānau were assessing damage to the urupa, but the health risks from the scattered kōiwi were high.

Hapū leaders were waiting for expert advice on how to deal with the kōiwi, Ngāti Kahungunu said.

Watson said the entire area had been hard hit, and people were suffering.

"It's had a big impact on the community; we had people on top of their homes, elderly residents staying in their homes because they are generational homes, if they wash away, the people will go with them; my parents were in that group so yeah the majority of his community is gone, water right through everything."

Watson said the community had rallied together with offers of help from residents higher up who had not been impacted.

"This is a mixed community, but we've come together as one - Pākehā further up the hill have been bringing down their furniture for people who have nothing.

"Local fruit growers have dropped off produce they had in storage that hasn't been affected, and professional boxer David Letele in Auckland called me. I don't even know how he has my number, but he called to say there is $5000 worth of vouchers for the community waiting at PAK'n'SAVE."

He said it's been tough to watch and the hope is more people will come together to help.

"It's just frustrating because we haven't even seen that kind of support from our own ... that's not just me saying that; the whole community is asking," Watson said.

"We've just had to get on with things without them. We need to try and get through this. The big need for us is really just people on the ground with resources, lots of shovels, and wheelbarrows, just to get everything that's not needed out.

"We have a lot of elderly people in the community, grandparents looking after grandchildren; they are going to need help."