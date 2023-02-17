Former Kiwis star Issac Luke's dad killed in cyclone - report

Former NRL champion and Kiwis star Issac Luke has been left "broken" after his father's death reportedly caused by a slip as Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the North Island earlier this week.

Luke, who played 43 Tests for the Kiwis and won an NRL title with the Rabbitohs in 2014, posted on social media last night his pain at the news, calling his father, George Luke, "my first hero".

"See you soon dad. I love you," he said.

The New Zealand Herald reports Luke and his partner Mau Goodman were returning to Hastings from Rotorua on Monday night when bad weather made their journey more difficult, leaving family launching a search for them after no one had heard from them.

It's understood a slip on the Taihape-Napier road left Luke and Goodman in trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple were located yesterday and taken to hospital via a helicopter where Luke later died. The Herald reports Goodman is recovering.

Luke's club, the Hawera Hawks, have since paid tribute to the club stalwart as well on social media.

"With a heavy heart, our deepest condolences to our Luke whānau with the passing of our Tōtara tree George Luke," the club said.

"No words can express our heartbreak at this sad time. You touched the hearts of us all and always encouraged us to keep doing our best.

You were always their to guide us - a father, brother, koro, uncle, mentor and a friend."

The club also gave their condolences to his family.

"Fly high with your beautiful wings, and wrap them around your children to keep them safe and embrace them with your love."

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll for Cyclone Gabrielle currently sits at eight.