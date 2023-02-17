Some Napier houses remain underwater days after cyclone

Napier is now on the verge of a humanitarian crisis, with no power, patchy cellphone coverage and crowds of people desperate for petrol and gas.

Parts of the city remain underwater, with most of Hawke's Bay hit hard by the cyclone.

Fuel has proven to be a big problem in the region, with long lines at the pump making things difficult for locals.

"I was hoping to get some fuel this morning, but I got an entire day to waste standing there just for a litre of fuel," a woman said.

"I can't charge up my phone; I can't get anywhere now. We can't move wherever we want. I need to go to Hastings to get supplies.

"We can't because no one has any fuel to get anywhere or to do anything."

People are getting desperate and angry.

Food is getting through, but access is still challenging; the town looks like a warzone.

The city is full of grim reminders of Gabrielle's fury.

It's been four days since the cyclone struck, and some parts of the city are still dealing with flooding.

Businesses and homes are still under about half a metre of water, and the golf course has flooding as far as the eye can see.

One woman 1News spoke to is staying with seven adults and 12 kids in a one-bedroom house. Health is now a significant concern, with limited or no access to hot water.

"My babies are getting a bit sick, though… it's cold, and most of our clothes got stuck in the houses, and we had to evacuate," she said.

Some have also lost loved ones.

"We're also not trying to think about a family member we've lost in Tutira north of us," said Councillor Ronda Chrystal.

Police say part of Napier Port is being used as a temporary morgue.

Many still rely on support at the main evacuation centre, which has hot food, warm blankets and fresh clothes.

The kindness of strangers is getting many through, like an Indian restaurant - giving out free food before the food goes off.