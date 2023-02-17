New Zealand
1News

Another body found near Napier, believed to be caught in floods

4:36pm
Flooding in Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: Royal New Zealand Air Force)

A body has been found in Puketapu near Napier, with police believing it to be a person who died after being caught in flood water.

Formal identification is yet to take place, with police saying they'll provide more details as they come.

It takes the death toll in the aftermath to eight people.

Those who died include two volunteer firefighters who were caught in a slip in Auckland's Muriwai.

A two-year-old girl was killed after being swept away by floodwaters in Hawke's Bay.

Police have confirmed temporary morgues have been set up in Hawke's Bay as a "precaution" as the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to rise further.

Those who have been killed in the flooding will be held at these facilities before being taken to a mortuary.

New ZealandHawke's BayNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Live: Black Caps vs England, day two of first Test

Live: Black Caps vs England, day two of first Test

8 mins ago

Biden wants 'sharper rules' on unknown aerial objects

Biden wants 'sharper rules' on unknown aerial objects

33 mins ago

Crown must better fund Treaty claimants - Waitangi Tribunal

Crown must better fund Treaty claimants - Waitangi Tribunal

41 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after visiting devastated Hawke's Bay

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after visiting devastated Hawke's Bay

46 mins ago

UN appeals for $1.6 billion to help Turkey quake survivors

UN appeals for $1.6 billion to help Turkey quake survivors

4:44pm

Conway clawing Black Caps back into first Test against England

Conway clawing Black Caps back into first Test against England
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after visiting devastated Hawke's Bay

Haunting photos show scale of Eskdale devastation

Hawke’s Bay woman recounts dramatic flood escape, remains grateful

Auckland beachgoers, dog walkers, urged to avoid some areas