Another body found near Napier, believed to be caught in floods

A body has been found in Puketapu near Napier, with police believing it to be a person who died after being caught in flood water.

Formal identification is yet to take place, with police saying they'll provide more details as they come.

It takes the death toll in the aftermath to eight people.

Those who died include two volunteer firefighters who were caught in a slip in Auckland's Muriwai.

A two-year-old girl was killed after being swept away by floodwaters in Hawke's Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have confirmed temporary morgues have been set up in Hawke's Bay as a "precaution" as the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to rise further.

Those who have been killed in the flooding will be held at these facilities before being taken to a mortuary.