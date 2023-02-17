New Zealand
Haunting photos show scale of Eskdale devastation

4:11pm
A vehicle stuck in the ground in Eskdale.
A home damaged following heavy flooding in Eskdale.
A home covered in debris amid flooding in Eskdale.
Tracks along the Napier-Gisborne railway covered in debris following the floods.
The Eskdale Railway Station can be seen sloping and covered in debris.
A couch sits precariously on a damaged tree after being swept away in the floods in Eskdale.
A home damaged following heavy floods in Eskdale.
A home damaged and covered in debris in Eskdale.
A home damaged by flooding in Eskdale.
The Eskdale War Memorial Church after the floods.
Homes and heritage buildings can be seen damaged following Cyclone Gabrielle.
A vehicle stuck in the ground in Eskdale. (Source: Supplied / Alyse Hedley)

Haunting photos taken in Eskdale, north of Napier, show the utter devastation in the area as Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

Flooding ripped through Esk Valley during the early hours of Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The land is covered in mud, with houses ruined, cars upturned, and items from countless homes strewn through the landscape.

At least one person died in the area - two-year-old Ivy, who was taken from her parents and sister by the force of the floodwaters. Another body was found at nearby Bay View.

The photos were provided to 1News by Alyse Hedley.

