Haunting photos show scale of Eskdale devastation

Haunting photos taken in Eskdale, north of Napier, show the utter devastation in the area as Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

Flooding ripped through Esk Valley during the early hours of Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The land is covered in mud, with houses ruined, cars upturned, and items from countless homes strewn through the landscape.

At least one person died in the area - two-year-old Ivy, who was taken from her parents and sister by the force of the floodwaters. Another body was found at nearby Bay View.

The photos were provided to 1News by Alyse Hedley.