New Zealand
1News

Body found on beach near Napier believed to be flood victim

12:03pm
File image of a police car

File image of a police car (Source: 1News)

A body believed to have been caught in flood waters has been found near Napier.

Police say the body was found at Waiohiki.

It's believed the victim - who Stuff previously reported was a man aged in his 70s - was caught in flood water.

Waiohiki is about 7km from Napier's city centre, but the bridge that links the two areas was washed out earlier this week.

It's the seventh fatality confirmed in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, and it's feared the toll will grow further.

Two volunteer firefighters died at Muriwai, while a two-year-old girl was swept away in Hawke's Bay.

Also in Hawke's Bay a woman died when a bank collapsed into her home in Pūtōrino, while on Tuesday evening a body washed up on a beach north of Napier.

A body has also been found in Gisborne.

New ZealandWeather NewsHawke's BayNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Live: Black Caps vs England, day two of first Test

Live: Black Caps vs England, day two of first Test

11 mins ago

Bed Bath and Beyond apologises after 'cyclone strength savings' ad

Bed Bath and Beyond apologises after 'cyclone strength savings' ad

14 mins ago

Muriwai firefighter deaths a 'heavy blow' felt globally - FENZ

Muriwai firefighter deaths a 'heavy blow' felt globally - FENZ

18 mins ago

Live: Police name Gisborne man killed in cyclone floodwaters

2:04

Live: Police name Gisborne man killed in cyclone floodwaters

21 mins ago

'No apologies' for shooting down suspected spy balloon - Biden

'No apologies' for shooting down suspected spy balloon - Biden

28 mins ago

Alun Wyn Jones admits Wales rugby strike is possible

Alun Wyn Jones admits Wales rugby strike is possible
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Bed Bath and Beyond apologises after 'cyclone strength savings' ad

Muriwai firefighter deaths a 'heavy blow' felt globally - FENZ

Live: Police name Gisborne man killed in cyclone floodwaters

Hawke's Bay man walks 70km to get cyclone help