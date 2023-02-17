Body found on beach near Napier believed to be flood victim

A body believed to have been caught in flood waters has been found near Napier.

Police say the body was found at Waiohiki.

It's believed the victim - who Stuff previously reported was a man aged in his 70s - was caught in flood water.

Waiohiki is about 7km from Napier's city centre, but the bridge that links the two areas was washed out earlier this week.

It's the seventh fatality confirmed in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, and it's feared the toll will grow further.

Two volunteer firefighters died at Muriwai, while a two-year-old girl was swept away in Hawke's Bay.

Also in Hawke's Bay a woman died when a bank collapsed into her home in Pūtōrino, while on Tuesday evening a body washed up on a beach north of Napier.

A body has also been found in Gisborne.