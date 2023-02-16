New Zealand
Second firefighter involved in Muriwai landslide dies

11:12pm
Another firefighter was rescued and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Another firefighter was rescued and is in a critical condition in hospital. (Source: 1News)

The second firefighter who was injured while investigating a flooded property in Auckland's Muriwai on Monday night has died in hospital.

Craig Stevens and his colleague, Dave van Zwanenberg, were at the property on Motutara Rd when the pair were trapped after a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, who was sent to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Van Zwanenberg's body was found yesterday and this evening Fire and Emergency New Zealand, (FENZ ) confirmed Stevens had died in hospital today.

Stevens' family earlier gave permission for his name to be released.

FENZ Chief Executive, Kerry Gregory said "we are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital. All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Yesterday, after it was confirmed Van Zwanenberg had died, Gregory said "flags will be flown at half-mast on all fire stations to acknowledge our firefighter’s death."

Multiple properties were destroyed by slips at Muriwai Beach. An emergency mobile alert was sent to residents of Motutara Rd and Domain Crescent early Tuesday morning telling them to evacuate and make their way to Sand Dunz Café.

Police had urged Motutara Rd residents to evacuate to the surf club just after midnight.

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is now at six.

