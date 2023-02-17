Hawke's Bay family lose 'beautiful' 2-year-old daughter in floods

In just five minutes, the water rose to only 10cm below the ceiling.

Flash floods destroyed a Hawke's Bay family's home, their livelihood, and tragically swept away their 2-year-old daughter - one of six confirmed deaths as a consequence of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The parents of the young family, Jack and pregnant Ella, managed to get their other daughter Imogen to safety, but have been left devastated by their loss.

A friend of the family has started a Givealittle page to "help raise funds for for our beautiful Ella, Jack and Imogen".

"No words can say how saddened we feel about the loss of your beautiful little two-year- old Ivy who was ripped from your family in the recent cyclone in NZ," the page reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your love for you[r] kids is next level."

Ella is described as an avid gardener - the land she used to feed her family now gone, and her husband's work on hold for an indeterminate period.

With the household losing their daughter, home and income in the cyclone, it asks people to donate and help the family get back on their feet.

As of time of writing, the page has raised $47,000 from 712 donors.