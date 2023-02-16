Three people facing 72 historic sexual and physical abuse charges

Three people are facing a combined 72 charges following a police investigation into allegations of historical sexual and physical offending at an Auckland contracted care provider.

The investigation was launched after Oranga Tamariki notified Manukau police about “matters of concern” with a contracted care provider in South Auckland.

Police spoke with over 500 people as a part of their inquiries who were placed with the provider between 2002 and 2021, many of whom are now adults.

Police say they have reached a point where they can start filing charges and have arrested three people.

A 72-year-old woman is facing 43 charges relating to 12 victims. Of those 43 charges, 19 are sexual offences, and nine are ill-treatment offences.

A 33-year-old woman is facing 17 charges relating to seven victims. Those charges include 11 sexual offences and two ill-treatment offences.

A 33-year-old man is facing 12 charges with eight victims. He’s been charged with eight sexual offences and two ill-treatment offences.

The man was set to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The two women are set to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on 21 and 22 February.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Police reiterate that the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out.

"Police are encouraging anyone who might have information that may assist the investigation further to get in contact with us, or if they wish to discuss any matters relating to this offending,” Detective Inspector Vickers says.