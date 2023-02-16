Live: NZ formally requests Australian help on cyclone recovery

Join 1News for live updates as the North Island reels from the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Five people are confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle - including a baby.

Attention is turning to recovery efforts in the worst-hit regions. These include Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, Napier and Hawke's Bay, Coromandel, and Northland.

Fears are growing for the hundreds that remain unaccounted for.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island.

Several communities remain cut off with supplies running low.

Latest updates

11.47am - New Zealand has formally requested Australian assistance as part of the response to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle across the North Island.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Elizabeth Peak has told the Australian senate that it received a formal request from New Zealand less than an hour ago.

"We set up yesterday a national management coordination function to be able to respond very quickly when the request came through, and we will certainly do that."

11.15am - Napier City Council is pleading with residents to reduce pressure on the city's stormwater system.

"People are hosing and dumping silt into roads, polishing driveways etc. This goes directly into drainage networks. THIS WILL LEAD TO MORE FLOODING with even minor rain.

"It is also a tragic waste of water and we are working extremely hard to ensure water supply for health and safety (sic)," a spokesperson said in a statement.

10.58am - Aerial footage from Northland shows shocking scenes of overflowing rivers in the region.

10.35am - Five people have been arrested after there were "commercial burglaries" in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay last night, police say.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park is speaking to the media.

"We're taking a very hard line in relation to any unlawful behaviour, any criminal behaviour," she said.

"It is just so unfair to steal from people that have potentially lost everything, that can't function their livelihoods. We will take a hard line on that."

Meanwhile, authorities say nearly 2000 people slept at evacuation centres overnight.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park. (Source: 1News)

Park said police were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.

"They are on the ground. They are visible. To reassure the community that we are around and we're with you," the superintendent said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group controller Ian Macdonald said the town of Wairoa was an ongoing "area of concern" for authorities.

Telecommunications links remain patchy in the town of 8000, and teams are working to re-establish communications on the ground.

But Foodstuffs, which operates a New World in the town, says there is still adequate food in the area, according to Macdonald.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby says the region has a "very long recovery" ahead.

9.26am - Some residents in the Hawke's Bay are beginning a clean-up now as waters are receding. Photos taken in Haumoana show locals working on clearing out flooded homes.

Residents clean up in Haumoana. (Source: 1News)

They told 1News that they had to use a boat to traverse their section until yesterday.

9.02am - On the East Coast, electricity is not expected to be restored in Napier for another two weeks. The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says emergency power is being provided for a local medical centre, Countdown supermarket, and Caltex petrol station.

8.56am - The Northland town of Dargaville was evacuated yesterday as a precautionary move ahead of expected high tide. Residents are returning to the town now.

1News' Northland reporter Helen Castles is on the ground there. She says Northland is virtually cut off from the rest of the country with damaged roads throughout the region.

Many parts of the state highway network across the North Island have been badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Closed state highway sections as of 9am on Thursday, February 16. (Source: Waka Kotahi Traffic Map)

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning travellers to check road conditions on its website before they set off on trips.

8.28am - A huge relief effort will see Defence Force navy ships and air support help restore essential services in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay today.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to be working alongside first responders and volunteers on the ground. Many communities in the region remain disconnected from communication links.

Food, drinking water, and electricity are also in short supply while floodwaters are still receding.

Yesterday, the HMNZS Manawanui set sail from Devonport Naval Base for Tairāwhiti. Meanwhile, the NMZNS Te Mana is sailing to Napier with supplies today.

The disconnected town of Wairoa is expected to linked up with an emergency military communications node today.

The Defence Force is also expecting to install a water treatment facility in the town.

A drop of bottled water, enough for 3000 people, was made by helicopter yesterday,

8.06am - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and eastern Taupō between 3pm and 10pm today.

The watch issued also affects Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay.

"An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail," MetService says.

⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today



Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated but they may bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h. This could bring further surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardoushttps://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/HO72KV6vEv — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2023

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away tonight.

7.30am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will fly to Gisborne on a Defence Force plane this morning, RNZ reports. East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that there had been devastation across the region with many homes left uninhabitable.

"I spent my younger years growing up here. To see some of the devastation right through this hapori, this community, is pretty devastating," she said.

"There were 500 people that had to evacuate from Te Karaka and go up into the hills. That was at 5am two mornings ago, and they stayed up on those hills, right until early yesterday morning - being disconnected without communications."

She said there would be "many, many homes" that would be out of action.

7.00am - The past year has seen Gisborne and the East Cape ravaged by a series of devastating storms. With Cyclone Gabrielle, large parts of Tairāwhiti now have no internet, phone coverage, and a damaged water supply.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green told Breakfast that the region was reeling from a catastrophic weather event for residents.

He said the focus of emergency management for the next 48 hours was to find everyone who still yet hadn't been accounted for.

Hawke's Bay power supplier Unison has told Breakfast that its maintenance crews were still struggling to access some parts of the region in order to restore power.

"One of the key challenges at the moment, particularly in our rural areas, is that we just can't get there," Unison's Danny Gough says.

"So once we've done aerial surveys - we can basically look at the damage to the network, which is severe, and especially in our rural communities.

"We're really waiting for those roads to be cleared and open and I understand we've got some access routes today - so we're really getting stuck in from today."

6.40am - Transport Minister Michael Wood tells Breakfast that agencies are working to get supplies to cut-off communities.

Auckland Minister Michael Wood. (Source: Q and A)

All major arterial roads in Coromandel have been cut-off. The minister said some roads could be closed for extended periods as authorities sought long-term fixes.

"I think everyone can appreciate that's going to be a longer-term fix, but we remain absolutely committed to restoring those connections," he said.

Wood said the priorities were currently on getting food and medical supplies to areas that were unreachable.

6.20am - Another person has died as floodwaters recede following Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, police say they are investigating a death in the Gisborne region.

"The person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

"Further details will be provided when they become available," they said.