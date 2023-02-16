New Zealand
Watch: Daring helicopter rescue in Hawke's Bay

6:51am

Dramatic footage shows a daring helicopter rescue in Pakowhai, Hastings.

Large parts of Hawke's Bay have been left isolated, with many residents needing urgent evacuation as floodwaters nearly completely submerged their houses.

The footage was shared yesterday on the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Facebook page.

The helicopter delicately balanced on the edge of a roof as two people boarded it.

"Extreme courage, skill and hope on display here!," the caption read.

"Our first responders and partner agencies have been working tirelessly — thank you for what you're doing to save lives."

The isolation of many communities in Hawke's Bay has made evacuation and resupply difficult.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little warned they've received little help because they're so cut off and supplies could run out in the next few days.

The National Emergency Management Agency told 1News approximately 120 people in total were airlifted yesterday, with 73 flights in the east coast area alone.

