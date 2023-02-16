William and Kate 'in awe' of emergency crews, thinking of affected

The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their support for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand," the royals said in a tweet.

"As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger."

"Kia haumaru koutou katoa."

Five people are confirmed to have died, and there are fears the toll will grow as flood waters recede in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

Thousands remain cut off, with power, internet, roading and accommodation a struggle for many.