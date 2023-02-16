Some Far North communities still isolated in wake of cyclone

Kaipara residents are still doing it tough as the region tries to recover from damage caused by flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, the Kaipara District Council said the most significant issue is getting to isolated communities and getting a picture of the situation there.

Kaihu and Poutō have been particularly affected, where power and roads have been cut off for multiple days, isolating the communities.

The Council is working with FENZ and the Defence force to get essentials to these communities - including a satellite phone to Poutō. Four-wheel-drive access has been approved, and supplies are moving.

Dargaville residents living in low-lying areas had to be evacuated last night after fears of flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dargaville stopbanks were not breached. However, emergency services are monitoring the water level of the Mangakahia and Northern Wairoa Rivers.

Those who were evacuated have been able to return home.

Northland police have set up an online forum for people who may be concerned they can't get in contact with loved ones.

Regarding roads in the region, the Council says State Highway 14 to Whangarei is back open after being blocked. However, SH1 through the Brynderwyns remains closed.

"Northpower is also making good progress but is still warning it could take days to get power restored to some of our communities," the statement read.

"I am really proud of how the community and partner agencies have pulled together," said Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson.

"It has been so good to be able to closely coordinate our efforts with FENZ, Police and Defence Force services."