Over 3500 people registered as uncontactable following cyclone

As of 2pm today, 3544 people have been registered as uncontactable in the worst affected areas, police say.

It comes as the country still recovers from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, with communities in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Northland and Auckland still isolated by road closures and power outages.

Many of them are still without WiFi or reception.

Police say that the vast majority of those who remain uncontactable are from Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti. Police believe many of these are likely duplicates or because people cannot make contact.

Four hundred and fifty people have registered themselves safe, with police expecting that number to rise “significantly”.

"If you are still unable to reach a loved one, please do not submit multiple reports," a police spokesperson said.

"Your initial report can be updated with additional information if required.

"If you locate the person you reported missing, please update your report with this information."

So far, five people have been confirmed dead following the storm, with a man in his 60s pulled from the floodwater in Gisborne.

"While the worst of the weather may have passed, Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti still face significant and potentially life-threatening challenges in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle," police say.

"Police are focused on locating those unaccounted for and reaching anyone who may have been isolated by flood waters."

"Searches are being carried out carefully and methodically, which takes time."

You can report someone as uncontactable by calling 105.