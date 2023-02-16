Live: Another person found dead in Gisborne as floodwaters recede

Join 1News for live updates as the North Island reels from the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Five people are confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle - including a baby.

Fears are growing for the hundreds that remain unaccounted for

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island

Several communities remain cut off with supplies running low

Latest updates

8.28am - Originally published by RNZ

Navy ships are due to arrive in Tairāwhiti to Hawke's Bay this morning, as part of a huge rescue effort to help restore services destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Many communities in the area are still without power, drinking water and telecommunications.

The Navy will arrive in Gisborne this morning, and in Wairoa later today, with water and other essentials. Hundreds of soldiers will be working with council and civil defence staff and volunteers today.

HMNZS Manawanui set sail from Devonport Naval Base for Tairāwhiti at 5pm on Wednesday and is due to arrive at first light this morning, loaded with water supplies.

Restoring internet and phone services are also a priority but there is no timeframe for fixing them. A rapid relief team reached Wairoa last night with 500 food packages to hand out this morning. rnz.co.nz

8.10am - Dramatic footage shows a daring helicopter rescue in Pakowhai, Hastings.

8.06am - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and eastern Taupō between 3pm and 10pm today.

The watch issued also affects Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay.

"An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail," MetService says.

⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today



Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated but they may bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h. This could bring further surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardous

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away tonight.

7.30am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will fly to Gisborne on a Defence Force plane this morning, RNZ reports. East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that there had been devastation across the region with many homes left uninhabitable.

"I spent my younger years growing up here. To see some of the devastation right through this hapori, this community, is pretty devastating," she said.

"There were 500 people that had to evacuate from Te Karaka and go up into the hills. That was at 5am two mornings ago, and they stayed up on those hills, right until early yesterday morning - being disconnected without communications."

She said there would be "many, many homes" that would be out of action.

7.00am - The past year has seen Gisborne and the East Cape ravaged by a series of devastating storms. With Cyclone Gabrielle, large parts of Tairāwhiti now have no internet, phone coverage, and a damaged water supply.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green told Breakfast that the region was reeling from a catastrophic weather event for residents.

He said the focus of emergency management for the next 48 hours was to find everyone who still yet hadn't been accounted for.

Hawke's Bay power supplier Unison has told Breakfast that its maintenance crews were still struggling to access some parts of the region in order to restore power.

"One of the key challenges at the moment, particularly in our rural areas, is that we just can't get there," Unison's Danny Gough says.

"So once we've done aerial surveys - we can basically look at the damage to the network, which is severe, and especially in our rural communities.

"We're really waiting for those roads to be cleared and open and I understand we've got some access routes today - so we're really getting stuck in from today."

6.44am - Many parts of the State Highway network have been badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning travellers to check road conditions on its website before they set off on trips.

UPDATE 5PM WED 15 FEB

SH2 is now OPEN between Opotiki and Matawai. SH2 remains CLOSED from Matawai to Gisborne. ^CS https://t.co/ld30bZTZod — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 15, 2023

6.40am - Transport Minister Michael Wood tells Breakfast that agencies are working to get supplies to cut-off communities.

Auckland Minister Michael Wood. (Source: Q and A)

All major arterial roads in Coromandel have been cut-off. The minister said some roads could be closed for extended periods as authorities sought long-term fixes.

"I think everyone can appreciate that's going to be a longer-term fix, but we remain absolutely committed to restoring those connections," he said.

Wood said the priorities were currently on getting food and medical supplies to areas that were unreachable.

6.20am - Another person has died as floodwaters recede following Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, police say they are investigating a death in the Gisborne region.

"The person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

"Further details will be provided when they become available," they said.