Jordie Barrett on move to 12 at Canes: 'I'm trying to evolve game'

Jordie Barrett’s goal of wearing the No.12 jersey at the World Cup has been given a boost by the confirmation he will concentrate on playing second-five for the Hurricanes this season.

Barrett was considered a fullback or wing when he made his All Blacks debut in 2017 until last year when he excelled in the midfield during the Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park and became, despite coach Ian Foster’s initial reluctance, the incumbent No.12.

He occasionally played second-five for the Hurricanes last year and it has become his preferred position. Now, his form and perseverance are set to play off.

“I enjoyed my stint there last year and I guess it’s a continuation of the All Blacks’ end of year tour,” Barrett said today. “I’ve fitted back here nicely and training at 12 so it’s good to have the continuity.

“All my energy will probably be going into playing 12 but I’ll be able to call on my experience if I’m needed at 15. I’m certainly not closing that book. It’s there if I need it.”

Barrett, who has played 48 Tests, stands 1.96m tall and brought a hugely physical element to an All Blacks midfield which had been struggling for penetration.

Barrett will turn 26 on Friday and his on-field decision-making has improved significantly since he made his Test debut as a 20-year-old against Manu Samoa ahead of the British and Irish Lions series.

He is looming as a crucial part of the All Blacks World Cup squad given the difficulties Foster’s men are likely to face getting on the front foot against France in the first pool match and the big northern nations and potentially the Springboks in the knockout phase.

And while Hurricanes first-five/fullback Ruben Love has a groin injury and will likely not feature in the first two rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, which starts a week on Friday, Barrett has been assured his immediate future at the franchise is in the midfield.

“I’m trying to evolve my game and no one is the finished product,” he said. “I’m very much new to 12 at this level and it does take adjusting to. There are little movements and timings that are so different to 15. You have to have your finger on the pulse the whole time on both sides of the ball – off the tail of the lineout set piece-wise attack and defence, same as scrums.

“It’s exciting, I like playing there because you’re always involved.”

Barrett added of Foster’s intentions at the top level: “Fozzie indicated he enjoyed me playing there so I suppose the rest is up to me and put myself into that position every week.”

Jordie Barrett carries the ball against Australia in the Bledisloe Cup win at Eden Park last year. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Jason Holland, asked how much growth Barrett had in him at second-five, replied: “I think wherever Jordie plays he’s still got some growth in him… he’s lucky, everything comes pretty easy to him and if he puts his mind to it he’ll find improvements pretty quickly.”

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown are other second-five options for the All Blacks, with Jack Goodhue back from a knee injury to potentially put pressure on centre incumbent Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks play a truncated Rugby Championship this year - they face Argentina and South Africa once each and Australia twice before travelling to London to play the Boks in a World Cup warm-up in August.

Meanwhile, Barrett, a long-range goalkicker, said he was happy with the new Super Rugby law variations which include a requirement to attempt conversions and penalties within 90 and 60 seconds respectively.

“The only aspect which might be tough is if you were involved in the try and it was a length-of-the-field effort or you had a few involvements in it or you’re hurt," he said. "You’ve only got a minute to get that kick away. It could be a challenge.”

However, Barrett was pleased with the initiatives overall, saying: “Myself and a few of the boys around the country have been calling for these law changes for a while so I’m excited by it.

“Goalkicking is just one aspect of it which could be challenging. Any time the game can speed up is great – it’s great for the people back home watching on television and the people in the crowd who don’t have to wait for the officials to standing in front of a screen for three or four minutes before they make a decision.

“I guess it brings the fitter players into the game and rewards them later in the halves. Maybe in the past two or three years the game has been slowed down so much you struggle to have an impact or be rewarded if you’re fit.”