Goodhue ready to put 'frustrating couple of years' behind him

One step at a time - that's the philosophy a fizzing Jack Goodhue is taking into the 2023 rugby season after years of challenges on the sideline.

A fit and healthy Goodhue has been named in this year's Crusaders squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season after recovering from the latest knee injury that has disrupted his rugby career.

Despite making his All Blacks debut in 2017, the 27-year-old has only played 18 Tests in the black jersey due several serious injuries that have require surgeries; the latest a knee issue that sidelined him in August for the rest of last year.

"It's been a frustrating couple of years," Goodhue said. "Coming back from a long-term injury last year, I was pretty excited - and then a disappointment of the knee [injury] starting to struggle again.

"There was the hope I'd be able to rehab it, give it some time. Then having to turn to surgery in September for a little cartilage tidy-up was what we needed to do."

Jack Goodhue leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against the Hurricanes 12 months ago. (Source: Photosport)

Despite the setbacks, Goodhue has soldiered on and the grinning midfielder told reporters in Christchurch today he's ready for a comeback.

"We're here now, the knee's feeling good. I'm excited and hoping for a better year, really."

Goodhue hopes that year will involve a trip to France for the Rugby World Cup but understands in his time away from international rugby the landscape has changed and the firm grip he once had on the No.13 jersey he wore no longer exists.

The All Blacks have tinkered with the midfield during Ian Foster's tenure although the latest combination of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane appears to be one they're confident in.

The duo can't rest on their laurels though with the likes of David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea all looking to push their case for national selections as well - and that's before Goodhue even comes back into the fold.

The Northland product isn't worrying about any of that though, insisting he has a job to do first and foremost with the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

"[The Rugby World Cup] is definitely a goal but in the immediate future, it's [about] playing some good Super Rugby, especially in the first couple of rounds," he said.

"That's all I'm really focussed on. I suppose, based on how I'm feeling and form and stuff, I can start casting my mind further down the track.

"[But] I know there's a lot of work to be done if I want to earn a starting spot - or any spot - in the All Blacks' team."