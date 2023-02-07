All Blacks' home venues for 2023 confirmed

Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium have been confirmed as the venues for the All Blacks' home Tests this year.

They will play South Africa at Mt Smart on July 15 as FIFA World Cup fixtures in New Zealand in July rule out Eden Park in Auckland and Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The All Blacks will play the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5. It is the first Bledisloe Cup match in the deep south since 2017 and a rare afternoon kick-off (2.35pm).

Ian Foster's team kick off a shortened Rugby Championship (due to the Rugby World Cup) against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8.

The Australian venue for the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies on July 29 has yet to be confirmed.

Foster said: “The Rugby Championship is an exciting but tough draw.

“Playing the Argentinians in Argentina is an exciting challenge after not being there since 2019. With the challenges of stadium availability in Australasia, we are delighted to play this huge South African Test at Mt Smart. We believe it’s key for the connection with our fans to have this massive game in our backyard and can’t wait.

“The Dunedin Test is also equally important for us because it’s our last chance to play in front of our fans before we head off for an exciting Rugby World Cup.”

The two home Tests will be part of a 2023 schedule which will see the All Blacks play five Tests in the build up to the Rugby World Cup in France in September.

The All Blacks will play a warm-up match against the Springboks at Twickenham on August 25.

A New Zealand Rugby statement said pre-sale and public sale tickets for the All Blacks Tests will go on sale in early May.

The NZR said the Black Ferns' schedule will also be announced soon.

All Blacks 2023 Test Schedule

The Rugby Championship

vs Argentina, Saturday 8 July, Estadio Malvinas Argentina, Mendoza.

vs South Africa, Saturday 15 July, 7.05PM, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

vs Australia, 29 July, location and time TBC (Bledisloe Cup match one).

vs Australia, Saturday 5 August, 2.35PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Bledisloe Cup (match two).

World Cup warm-up

vs South Africa, Friday 25 August, 7.30PM, Twickenham, London