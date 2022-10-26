Rising Wellington stars Higgins and Lakai strengthen Hurricanes

Rising Wellington stars Riley Higgins and Peter Lakai are notable signings for the Hurricanes for next season and beyond.

Peter Lakai makes a break for Wellington in this year's NPC. (Source: Photosport)

Midfielder Higgins and loose forward Lakai join the full squad for the first time, having spent the 2022 season with the side on development contracts. Both started in Saturday’s NPC final win against Canterbury in Christchurch.

While Lakai,19, is yet to make his Hurricanes debut, 20-year-old Higgins joined the Hurricanes squad in 2022 as injury cover, debuting off the bench against the Fijian Drua in Wellington.

“I’m excited about our first year Hurricanes. We’ve got Peter and Riley coming onboard, both of whom have been dominant in the NPC this season and will be great to see where they can get to in their first full year at Super level,” coach Jason Holland said.

Two new outside backs in Dan Sinkinson and Kini Naholo also have Holland excited about next year.

“There is plenty of competition among our outside backs, and both Kini and Sinkinson will come in and challenge for a spot straight away, which is exciting for us as a coaching group,” he said.

“Kini, he’s been involved in Super Rugby for a while now. He can finish, and is a powerful young talent, so we think he’s a solid new addition.

“Sinkinson played for Waikato in the NPC. He has all the attributes we are looking for, like what we saw in [Josh] Moorby this time last year. He works hard, he’s strong, and we think he is going to fit the way we play, so we’re looking forward to getting him into a full-time professional environment and seeing what he can do,” said Holland.

Former Crusaders first-five Brett Cameron links up with the Hurricanes following a season with the Manawatū Turbos, and a stint with Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves.

"He is a talented player with a great skill set, a good kicker, and punts well, but he is also a real threat at the line. He is an athlete who makes really good decisions."

The Hurricanes will have plenty of experience to call upon, with All Blacks Ardie Savea, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Jordie Barrett and All Black XV’s TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard, Bailyn Sullivan and Ruben Love who will return to the capital following their tours.

Hurricanes squad:

Props:

Owen Franks – Canterbury

Tyrel Lomax – Tasman

Tevita Mafileo – Bay of Plenty

Xavier Numia – Wellington

Pouri Rakete-Stones – Hawkes Bay

Pasilio Tosi – Bay of Plenty

Hookers:

Asafo Aumua – Wellington

Dane Coles – Wellington

Jacob Devery – Hawke’s Bay

Locks:

Dominic Bird – Wellington

James Blackwell – Wellington

Caleb Delany – Wellington

Justin Sangster – Bay of Plenty

Isaia Walker-Leawere – Hawke's Bay

Loose forwards:

Devan Flanders – Hawkes Bay

Tekamaka Howden – Manawatū

Brayden Lose – Manawatū

Du’Plessis Kirifi – Wellington

Peter Lakai* – Wellington

Tyler Laubscher – Manawatū

Reed Prinsep – Canterbury

Ardie Savea – Wellington

Inside backs:

Jamie Booth – North Harbour

Brett Cameron* – Manawatū

TJ Perenara – Wellington

Aidan Morgan – Wellington

Cam Roigard – Counties Manukau

Midfielders:

Riley Higgins* – Wellington

Billy Proctor – Wellington

Bailyn Sullivan – Waikato

Peter Umaga-Jensen – Wellington

Outside backs:

Jordie Barrett – Taranaki

Ruben Love – Wellington

Joshua Moorby – Northland

Kini Naholo* – Taranaki

Salesi Rayasi – Auckland

Julian Savea – Wellington

Dan Sinkinson* – Waikato

*New contracted Hurricanes