Rising Wellington stars Higgins and Lakai strengthen Hurricanes

Rising Wellington stars Riley Higgins and Peter Lakai are notable signings for the Hurricanes for next season and beyond.
Midfielder Higgins and loose forward Lakai join the full squad for the first time, having spent the 2022 season with the side on development contracts. Both started in Saturday’s NPC final win against Canterbury in Christchurch.
While Lakai,19, is yet to make his Hurricanes debut, 20-year-old Higgins joined the Hurricanes squad in 2022 as injury cover, debuting off the bench against the Fijian Drua in Wellington.
“I’m excited about our first year Hurricanes. We’ve got Peter and Riley coming onboard, both of whom have been dominant in the NPC this season and will be great to see where they can get to in their first full year at Super level,” coach Jason Holland said.
Two new outside backs in Dan Sinkinson and Kini Naholo also have Holland excited about next year.
“There is plenty of competition among our outside backs, and both Kini and Sinkinson will come in and challenge for a spot straight away, which is exciting for us as a coaching group,” he said.
“Kini, he’s been involved in Super Rugby for a while now. He can finish, and is a powerful young talent, so we think he’s a solid new addition.
“Sinkinson played for Waikato in the NPC. He has all the attributes we are looking for, like what we saw in [Josh] Moorby this time last year. He works hard, he’s strong, and we think he is going to fit the way we play, so we’re looking forward to getting him into a full-time professional environment and seeing what he can do,” said Holland.
Former Crusaders first-five Brett Cameron links up with the Hurricanes following a season with the Manawatū Turbos, and a stint with Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves.
"He is a talented player with a great skill set, a good kicker, and punts well, but he is also a real threat at the line. He is an athlete who makes really good decisions."
The Hurricanes will have plenty of experience to call upon, with All Blacks Ardie Savea, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Jordie Barrett and All Black XV’s TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard, Bailyn Sullivan and Ruben Love who will return to the capital following their tours.
Hurricanes squad:
Props:
Owen Franks – Canterbury
Tyrel Lomax – Tasman
Tevita Mafileo – Bay of Plenty
Xavier Numia – Wellington
Pouri Rakete-Stones – Hawkes Bay
Pasilio Tosi – Bay of Plenty
Hookers:
Asafo Aumua – Wellington
Dane Coles – Wellington
Jacob Devery – Hawke’s Bay
Locks:
Dominic Bird – Wellington
James Blackwell – Wellington
Caleb Delany – Wellington
Justin Sangster – Bay of Plenty
Isaia Walker-Leawere – Hawke's Bay
Loose forwards:
Devan Flanders – Hawkes Bay
Tekamaka Howden – Manawatū
Brayden Lose – Manawatū
Du’Plessis Kirifi – Wellington
Peter Lakai* – Wellington
Tyler Laubscher – Manawatū
Reed Prinsep – Canterbury
Ardie Savea – Wellington
Inside backs:
Jamie Booth – North Harbour
Brett Cameron* – Manawatū
TJ Perenara – Wellington
Aidan Morgan – Wellington
Cam Roigard – Counties Manukau
Midfielders:
Riley Higgins* – Wellington
Billy Proctor – Wellington
Bailyn Sullivan – Waikato
Peter Umaga-Jensen – Wellington
Outside backs:
Jordie Barrett – Taranaki
Ruben Love – Wellington
Joshua Moorby – Northland
Kini Naholo* – Taranaki
Salesi Rayasi – Auckland
Julian Savea – Wellington
Dan Sinkinson* – Waikato
*New contracted Hurricanes