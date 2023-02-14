Will Jordan edges closer to return, Sam Whitelock to exit Crusaders

The Crusaders will likely enter the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season without outside back Will Jordan who is still recovering from a migraine issue that ruled him out of the All Blacks last year.

And the defending champions’ head coach Scott Robertson confirmed it would be veteran lock Sam Whitelock’s final season with the red and blacks (and likely the All Blacks).

In Jordan’s case, the 24-year-old, who missed last year’s northern tour with the All Blacks due to migraine symptoms, is training but still not available to play for the Crusaders, who start their season with a home match against the Chiefs on February 24.

The franchise today provided a statement which read: “Will Jordan is continuing to progress his involvement in rugby training following the diagnosis of a migraine-related condition during the 2022 All Black season. Related symptoms continue to settle, and specialist opinion has confirmed they are not concussion related.”

Robertson added later in a media call: “It’s a day to day thing with him. He trains with us regularly… he’s on the up, he’s trending up and that’s great.

“He’s tracking really well. He’s still got some touch in him – he’s made a couple of line breaks in training. He’s still got that side of it. His confidence is improving and that’s exciting for him.”

Robertson, who is entering his final season with the Crusaders, added of a potential timeline for the speedster’s return: “He’ll tell us when he’s ready.”

Given Jordan's quality and game-breaking ability - he has 21 tries in 21 Tests - All Blacks coach Ian Foster will likely be just as invested as Robertson in the player's health and return.

Sam Whitlock and Scott Robertson, pictured after the Crusaders' Super Rugby Pacific final victory over the Blues at Eden Park last year. (Source: Photosport)

As for Whitelock, a 34-year-old lock currently on 143 Tests and almost certain to beat Richie McCaw’s record 148 Tests for the All Blacks this year, Robertson confirmed the end was nigh.

“You’ve got to have the conversation,” Robertson said when asked whether the potential emotion of so many leaving the franchise, including him, would play a part in the team’s motivation this season.

“Sam has had an incredible career and let’s enjoy that, let’s embrace it,” Robertson said. “Let’s reflect on it and use it as motivation – all his incredible time and success he’s had with us.

“I call him a general commander because he’s got the ability to command on and off the field – his presence, his game understanding, his [emotional intelligence] is really high. He’s a hell of a man and he’s just one example of the players we have in here. We got him to stand up at the start of the year to talk about it and then they own it. They go ‘righto, this is how I want to finish this’.”

It is widely assumed that Whitelock will finish his playing career in Japan club rugby; he has previously spent a season there, but this is the first time his departure from the Crusaders has been confirmed.

His fellow second-row linchpin at the All Blacks, Brodie Retallick, has already announced this will be his final year in New Zealand rugby.

The Crusaders have won the title every season since Robertson took over from Todd Blackadder in 2017.

Under Robertson they have been big on season themes in order to focus attention and motivation, and this year will be no different, although he declined to provide specifics.

“The big thing for me and this group is how we’re going to enjoy it. We’ll work hard, we know that, we’ll look forward to pressure moments, but we look forward to enjoying it with friends and whanau along the way.”

Robertson, recently so upbeat about his chances of succeeding current All Blacks head coach Foster, twice declined to answer questions about the appointment process or his chances, saying: “That’s a question for NZR, I’ll leave it to them thanks.”