Cyclone: About 10,500 people forced from homes - McAnulty

About 10,500 people have been forced from their homes due to Cyclone Gabrielle, 9000 of them in Hawke's Bay, according to Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

His comments were made in an update on the unfolding natural disaster in the Beehive Theatrette today.

McAnulty also said the thing that had hit him hardest about the cyclone was the volunteer firefighter who was trapped in a landslide at Muriwai on Monday night.

It was revealed a body was found in the search for the firefighter shortly before the scheduled press conference today.

"That's just an absolute tragedy."

Asked if he expected more fatalities as a result of the cyclone, McAnulty said it would not surprise him.

"Obviously we hope that doesn't happen."

He believed the worst of the cyclone has passed but said the country was "not out of danger yet".

"Safety first. Look after yourself and your families ... we have a long path ahead of us."

More than 300 people were rescued in Hawke's Bay yesterday, he said, and Wairoa remained cut off.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had been able to make some contact with the town, which is in the northernmost part of Hawke's Bay.

He understood all those who required medical treatment after being rescued had received it.

Roads were not necessarily safe just because slips had been cleared, he said, as particularly in the Coromandel and Tairāwhiti regions land was very "sodden", he said.

He said forestry slash was an area he was "particularly interested in", and asked what commitments he would make to address it, he said there could be something like an inquiry but it was not his call.

"I will be taking a keen interest in that."

Defence Minister Andrew Little and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: 1News)

Regarding the cost of recovery, McAnulty said that would not be known for some time.

"We do know that it's not going to be cheap and we do know it's not going to be fixed quickly."

Asked if there were any areas of particular concern for him, McAnulty said all affected areas were of concern, but of concern for different reasons - be it power, roads, communications, water or other reasons.

Defence Minister Andrew Little also provided an update alongside McAnulty and fronted media questions.

He said more than 250 personnel from all three defence services - the army, navy and air force - had been deployed in the response.

Four NH90 helicopters were in use and a fifth was on the way, and a C130 Hercules was in use for reconnaissance over Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The helicopters had rescued a number of people off their roofs and "about five dogs", he said.