New Zealand
1News

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

38 mins ago
The ocean off Great Barrier Island this morning.

The ocean off Great Barrier Island this morning. (Source: Nikki Watts / Facebook)

A search is underway for one person near Great Barrier Island after reports of a boat in distress about 2.15am this morning.

"The Police Maritime Unit, with assistance from Eagle, have attempted to approach the boat throughout the morning.

"However conditions have been challenging, and at this stage no one has been located," police said in a statement.

"Police will make further attempts to approach the vessel when conditions allow."

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said they were called about 7am to assist in the search and rescue operation.

They said a mayday was received after the boat broke its mooring.

"The Police Eagle Helicopter located the vessel approx. 15 miles southeast of the Hen and Chicken Islands.

"No sign of any persons on board. Weather conditions too dangerous to winch so crew returned to base."

New ZealandAucklandAccidentsWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

6:21

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

19 mins ago

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

20 mins ago

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

20 mins ago

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

26 mins ago

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

38 mins ago

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Supermarkets say there's 'plenty of stock' as items fly off shelves

Full video: Emergency Management Minister speaks on Cyclone Gabrielle