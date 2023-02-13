One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

A search is underway for one person near Great Barrier Island after reports of a boat in distress about 2.15am this morning.

"The Police Maritime Unit, with assistance from Eagle, have attempted to approach the boat throughout the morning.

"However conditions have been challenging, and at this stage no one has been located," police said in a statement.

"Police will make further attempts to approach the vessel when conditions allow."

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said they were called about 7am to assist in the search and rescue operation.

They said a mayday was received after the boat broke its mooring.

"The Police Eagle Helicopter located the vessel approx. 15 miles southeast of the Hen and Chicken Islands.

"No sign of any persons on board. Weather conditions too dangerous to winch so crew returned to base."