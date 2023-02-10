Cyclone Gabrielle: Air NZ offers ticket flexibility

Air New Zealand is offering flexibility to passengers using several airports amid potential disruption caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather system is heading towards the upper North Island, just a fortnight after the devastating Auckland floods.

While where and when it could hit isn't confirmed, people are being urged to prepare for widespread disruption.

As a result, Air New Zealand is offering fare flexibility for passengers booked to fly to or from Auckland, Whangarei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday February 12 and Friday February 17.

"We will do everything we can to limit the impact on our schedule, however, with severe winds forecast for the North Island, it’s likely we’ll need to make some changes," the airline's Leanne Geraghty said.

“We encourage those with non-urgent travel, travelling to, from or through Auckland, Whangarei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday 12 February and Friday 17 February to consider use of our flexibility policy. Customers can either hold their fare in credit for 12 months or rebook in the same class of travel between Sunday 12 February 2023 and Wednesday 22 February 2023 without fare difference, penalty or service fees.”

Passengers whose flights are affected by schedule changes will be contacted directly.

The airline says it's currently receiving thousands of calls from passengers.

"The airline advises customers to only call if your inquiry is urgent but to rest assured it’s working through the potential impact of this weather event as a priority."

The Auckland floods caused widespread travel disruption, with Auckland Airport hit by significant flooding.

A plane landing during the storm "lost directional control" and crashed into runway lights while arriving at Auckland Airport from Melbourne.

The incident is being investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).