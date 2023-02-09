Cyclone Gabrielle 'intensifying' as models align on track

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is "intensifying" as global weather models continue to align on the storm's track.
In its latest update this morning, MetService warned Gabrielle is "swirling & intensifying in the Coral Sea".
"Gabrielle is still expected to move southeastward & likely to start impacting the upper North Island from Sunday," the forecaster said.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology currently has the tropical cyclone at category 1 in strength with sustained winds near the centre of 85km/h and wind gusts to 120km/h.
"Gabrielle is forecast to intensify to Category 2 early Thursday morning and then become a severe tropical cyclone later on Thursday," the bureau said.
NIWA also gave an update this morning, illustrating how global weather models are aligning on a track for Gabrielle.
Most of the tracking has the tropical cyclone impacting the upper North Island on Monday into Tuesday.
A more concrete track for Gabrielle is expected to be locked in by Saturday at the latest, and possibly by the end of tomorrow.
