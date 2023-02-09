New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle 'intensifying' as models align on track

44 mins ago
Weather model tracks for tropical cyclone Gabrielle.

Weather model tracks for tropical cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: NIWA)

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is "intensifying" as global weather models continue to align on the storm's track.

In its latest update this morning, MetService warned Gabrielle is "swirling & intensifying in the Coral Sea".

"Gabrielle is still expected to move southeastward & likely to start impacting the upper North Island from Sunday," the forecaster said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology currently has the tropical cyclone at category 1 in strength with sustained winds near the centre of 85km/h and wind gusts to 120km/h.

"Gabrielle is forecast to intensify to Category 2 early Thursday morning and then become a severe tropical cyclone later on Thursday," the bureau said.

NIWA also gave an update this morning, illustrating how global weather models are aligning on a track for Gabrielle.

Most of the tracking has the tropical cyclone impacting the upper North Island on Monday into Tuesday.

A more concrete track for Gabrielle is expected to be locked in by Saturday at the latest, and possibly by the end of tomorrow.

