Cyclone Gabrielle 'intensifying' as models align on track

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is "intensifying" as global weather models continue to align on the storm's track.

In its latest update this morning, MetService warned Gabrielle is "swirling & intensifying in the Coral Sea".

"Gabrielle is still expected to move southeastward & likely to start impacting the upper North Island from Sunday," the forecaster said.

🌀Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is swirling & intensifying in the Coral Sea as seen on the satellite imagery. Gabrielle is still expected to move southeastward & likely to start impacting the upper North Island from Sunday.

The latest forecast track at https://t.co/kzlBITrMyc pic.twitter.com/jGpXfXHtKl — MetService (@MetService) February 8, 2023

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology currently has the tropical cyclone at category 1 in strength with sustained winds near the centre of 85km/h and wind gusts to 120km/h.

"Gabrielle is forecast to intensify to Category 2 early Thursday morning and then become a severe tropical cyclone later on Thursday," the bureau said.

NIWA also gave an update this morning, illustrating how global weather models are aligning on a track for Gabrielle.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is intensifying in the Coral Sea...



This animation shows future track possibilities (🟡), many of which have a landfall in the North Island on Monday or Tuesday.



❗️ Should this occur, very heavy rain, damaging winds & dangerous seas would be expected. pic.twitter.com/6Dda7U1csu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

Most of the tracking has the tropical cyclone impacting the upper North Island on Monday into Tuesday.

The @niwa_nz ensemble system shows a range of possible cyclone track scenarios.



The cyclone's exact track will play a very important role as to which regions experience the worst weather.



As you might notice, there is still some uncertainty, but most members show an impact! pic.twitter.com/Y82KCkqjDB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

A more concrete track for Gabrielle is expected to be locked in by Saturday at the latest, and possibly by the end of tomorrow.