Massey University adopts tiriti-centric focus in curriculum

Kaiārahi Tiriti is a new programme at Massey University established as a means to implement treaty principles across the university.

By Regan Paranihi, Ethan Oneroa

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Māori Professor Meihana Durie says the treaty will act as a guide for teachers, as well as students wanting to study at the university.

“Ko te ao e nōhia nei e ngā ākonga me karapoti ki te Tiriti o Waitangi (As students complete their studies, the treaty will remain the overarching principle).

“Ka noho ko te Tiriti o Waitangi te tūāpapa o te whakataunga i ngā whakaaro, te whakataunga I ngā mahere rautaki mō te wānanga (The Treaty of Waitangi will sit as the foundation of understanding, as well as the foundation of strategies for the university),” he said.

Treaty expert and Associate Professor Veronica Tawhai says it’s an initiative that will see immense change within the institution, having organised a series of wānanga with local marae on the proposed changes.

“I ngā rā o mua he pai noa ki te korero e pā ana ki te tiriti me ngā wawata, engari anō kua tae ki tētahi atu taumata e pā ana ki te aronga ki ngā kupu o te tiriti (In the past the treaty was more a discussion around the aspirations, however, now we have reached another level where we are now looking at the words in the treaty).”

Kaiārahi Tiriti will begin working one day a week across a range of disciplines focussing on Te Tiriti-based programmes.