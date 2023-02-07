Politics
1News

Chris Hipkins touches down in Canberra to visit Australian PM

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
7 mins ago
Chris Hipkins arrives in Canberra to meet with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Chris Hipkins arrives in Canberra to meet with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has touched down in Canberra as part of a whirlwind day trip to Australia.

The main purpose of the trip is a face-to-face meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Hipkins was greeted with an enthusiastic hug from Dame Annette King, who is the New Zealand High Commissioner to Australia and a former Labour minister.

The PM is expected to meet Albanese and other dignitaries later today.

Hipkins greets dignitaries, including former Labour minister Annette King (furthest to the left).

Hipkins greets dignitaries, including former Labour minister Annette King (furthest to the left). (Source: 1News)

Announcing the trip last week, he said the trans-Tasman relationship was New Zealand's "closest and most important" and said it was "crucial" for Australia to be his first trip.

Hipkins said at Waitangi this week he expected to get along well with Albanese, who he had spoken to on the phone.

The fraught topic of 501 deportees and New Zealand citizens' rights in Australia are possible topics of discussion for the two, with Australia signing off on significant changes to the 501 policy less than a week ago.

The law has been controversial as it has seen New Zealanders deported back from Australia for serious crimes, even if they've lived away from Aotearoa for significant periods of time and have little to no connection with New Zealand.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks as prime minister for Hipkins, thrown almost immediately into a Civil Defence emergency with the Auckland floods, followed closely by time spent at Waitangi over the past few days.

Hipkins has a busy day tomorrow — with a Cabinet meeting which is expected to reveal any policy or work programme changes under the new prime minister.

New ZealandAustraliaPolitics

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Utter devastation in Turkey’s Hatay following earthquake

0:42

Utter devastation in Turkey’s Hatay following earthquake

7 mins ago

Chris Hipkins touches down in Canberra to visit Australian PM

Chris Hipkins touches down in Canberra to visit Australian PM

11 mins ago

White Ferns survive early scare for warm-up win over Windies

White Ferns survive early scare for warm-up win over Windies

21 mins ago

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward missing after Turkey quake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward missing after Turkey quake

39 mins ago

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises to more than 3400

1:35

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises to more than 3400

39 mins ago

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Dame Jenny Shipley tears up remembering Titewhai Harawira

New Aussie Netflix rules grab attention of NZ

'Vast majority' of politicians visiting Waitangi ignore panel-talk

Analysis: Waitangi eve - What went down?