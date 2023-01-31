Politics
1News

Hipkins to meet with Australian PM

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
8 mins ago
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will make his first overseas trip next week to meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Hipkins will travel to Canberra for a face-to-face meeting on Tuesday for a day trip.

Hipkins said the trans-Tasman relationship was "New Zealand's closest and most important".

"It was crucial to me that my first overseas trip as prime minister was to Australia."

"Prime Minister Albanese was the first international leader I spoke with after becoming prime minister.

"I look forward to continuing our discussion in person on how we can further work together to secure our economies against the global economic challenges we all face.

"The stronger our relationship, and the closer our people-to-people links, the more prosperous and resilient New Zealand and Australia will become.

"As well as economic issues, I look forward to discussing our many shared security priorities within the bilateral relationship, and for our engagement in the Pacific and wider Indo-Pacific regions."

The meeting would also mark the start of a "significant year" in the two countries' bilateral relationship, he said.

That included 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations Agreement, 50 years of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and 80 years since the establishment of our two High Commissions, he said.

New ZealandPoliticsAustralia

