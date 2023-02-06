Residents grappling with difficult clean-up after Auckland floods

Aucklanders have been urged to drive with care when returning to the city following Waitangi weekend celebrations.

Some roads throughout the region still have “significant damage” following the Auckland floods, Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Adam Maggs said this afternoon.

The Brynderwyn Hills – which had been closed due to a slip following intense flooding – has reopened for motorists travelling north, and in and out of Auckland.

Restrictions are in place, however, for those travelling northbound and changing to southbound today.

In Auckland, Ngapipi Rd, Kemp Rd and Shore Rd have also reopened.

Maggs said the work on Tamaki Dr is “progressing well and it is hoped that a westbound lane can be opened in the next 24 hours”.

Further information on road closures can be found on the Auckland Transport website.

'Great mahi' as flood clean-up continues

Maggs commended the scores of local communities and volunteer groups who joined the clean-up response for their "great mahi" over the weekend.

It includes the Big Clean-Up event, organised by the Student Volunteer Army (SVA), which yesterday saw around 200 volunteers door-knocking around 1200 homes in west Auckland, the North Shore, Epsom, Mt Roskill, Blockhouse Bay and Onehunga.

Just over 20 homes still needed help from cleaning, while 30 others have been referred to other organisations for services such as clothing and food.

Some residents are grappling with a difficult clean-up as they were given restricted access to their flood-damaged homes, even wondering if they should return.

“Many Aucklanders are still waiting to hear from their insurance companies and are afraid to move until they do," SVA CEO Jana Hood said.

"Others were wanting to rip up sodden, sewage-contaminated carpets, but were worried this might impact their insurance cover. So we encouraged people to take photos before removing any floor coverings.

"The smell of rotting food and rotten carpets in some houses was just horrendous, but they don’t want to leave their homes and their communities."

Maggs acknowledged there "are still large amounts of waste to be collected".

"Our drivers and loaders are back today to continue with the clean-up work," he said.

People have been advised to keep their children and pets away from any piles of waste as they "may be contaminated and will pose a risk to your health".

“Please continue to take extra care as you remove flood-damaged items from your home."

It comes as a developing tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea could "possibly" bring more heavy rain to an already sodden upper North Island next weekend.

West Auckland residents asked to reduce water use

Watercare has asked residents in Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden to reduce their water use over the next week.

They say the water network remains vulnerable in the wake of last Friday’s storm.

Maggs said the Montana Reservoir is now supplying water to more customers than it normally would and is struggling to keep up with demand.

People can help reduce their water usage by limiting their showers to four minutes or less; turning off the tap when they're lathering soap on their hands or brushing their teeth; only ysing their washing machine and dishwasher when full; being mindful of water use in their household; and checking for leaks around their home.