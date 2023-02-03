Ed Sheeran invites Kiwi fan on stage after forgetting lyrics to hit song

UK musician Ed Sheeran welcomed a young fan onto the stage to help him out after he forgot the lyrics to one of his most popular songs.

The singer's mind went blank last night during the performance of his 2017 hit Galway Girl at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

After making a couple of attempts, and apologising to his violinist, Sheeran explained to the crowd that he was overthinking it and "psyching himself out".

But he knew exactly what to do to correct his hilarious blunder.

Sheeran gave Pippa a reassuring hug at the end of her performance

Looking out to the thousands of long-time fans, he asked if there was anyone who could help him out – prompting young Pippa to step up to the task.

She bravely made her way onto the stage where she was set up with a pair of headphones and a microphone.

A supportive Sheeran stood by her side as she guided him through the track.

He went on to reveal it was the first time an audience member had sung with him.

Sky Stadium hosted a record-breaking 48,000 people for the Sheeran showcase, beating out Eminem's 2019 show with 46,474 people.

The evening included music from New Zealand's own Kaylee Bell, who opened for the British dad of one along with Maisie Peters.

Yesterday the Shape of You hitmaker offered a message to Aucklanders, saying his team is trying their best to ensure the concerts in the city go ahead.

Pippa was seen on the big screens as she helped her idol remember the words.

It comes as venue officials in Auckland assess the extent of the damage after stadiums across the city were hit hard by "unprecedented wet" weather and wind.

Alexandra Park was one of the unluckier venues with the racetrack more resembling a riverbed after copping the full force of last week's flooding.

Across town, it was blue skies back at Western Springs yesterday but there was little movement with clean-up for the cancelled Laneway Festival event, which was halted over safety concerns after flood water rose more than half a metre at its peak.