Ed Sheeran has added two further shows to his New Zealand 2023 tour.

Ed Sheeran (Source: Supplied)

The popular English singer-songwriter has added an extra date at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Wednesday February 1, and Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday February 11.

Shows in those cities on February 2 (Wellington) and February 10 (Auckland) have sold out.

Ticket will be available through Ticketmaster from June 23.