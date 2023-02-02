Ed Sheeran says his 'heart goes out' to Auckland following floods

Ed Sheeran has offered a message to Aucklanders following the devastating floods and extreme weather ahead of his record-breaking Wellington concert.

It's been five years since Sheeran was last in New Zealand, and now he's back touring the country on his Mathematics Tour.

The show comes as extreme weather continues to affect the North Island over the past week. A number of planned gigs had to be called off — Elton Jon fans in Auckland travelled home through floods and rain after his show was cancelled last minute.

Speaking to media, Sheeran offered a message to Aucklanders, saying his team is trying their best to ensure the concerts in the city go ahead.

"I think it's been horrendous, and my heart goes out to everyone — I'm so sorry that that's happened; I know that they're trying their best to make the show happen."

Sheeran is due to play Auckland's Eden Park on February 10 and 11.

Wellington's Sky Stadium will be breaking a record, hosting the largest concert in its history, with 48,000 people attending the show tonight.

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Thousands of people are expected to be in the capital today, with two cruise ships in town and the concertgoers estimated to be around 54,000 people.

While the show is massive, Sheeran said this latest tour is a chance to enjoy himself rather than break records.

"I felt like on Divide that where it got as big as it could get, so I feel like on this tour it's about maintaining it, playing songs for people that want to come and hear them.

"I feel like I've done my record-breaking tour, and now I'm just enjoying being on tour," he said.

Sheeran also took a moment to shout out the New Zealand music scene — which comes from a place of experience as the pop star has worked with a number of Kiwis, including Six60 and Bennee.

He said New Zealand is a great place for new music to be discovered.

"Talent has more of an opportunity to grow and experiment, so I find that the music in New Zealand is really great and really interesting.

"I feel like when a country is bigger, it takes so much longer for people to get noticed and recognised, whereas you can just be great here and be noticed."