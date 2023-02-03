Auckland stadiums begin clean-up after varying impact from floods

As Auckland tries to dry off, the extent of the damage at some of the city's major sporting venues is only just coming to light.

From speedways to stadiums, some have been severely impacted while others are breathing a sigh of relief with a slate of big events coming up.

Alexandra Park was one of the unluckier venues with the racetrack more resembling a riverbed after copping the full force of last week's flooding.

"[It's] supposedly an all-weather track – but I guess not all weathers," Auckland Trotting Club president Jamie McKinnon told 1News while surveying the damage.

"I've been around this track most of my life and I've never seen anything like it, and we race in winter in stormy weather."

The water ripped through multiple layers of the track to expose the brown rock base, McKinnon said.

"It's like you need a very high-powered water blaster to blast this off," he said.

As a result, the entire track has been contaminated and requires a total replacement which will take 10 days of fine weather.

The work is likely a six-figure job and to make matters worse, Alexandra Park will take a hit on hospitality with meets moving to Cambridge – all of which falls on top of well-documented financial struggles.

"This club, it's probably well-known it's had some issues in recent times, it's getting through those and we're just starting to see some blue sky and this comes along," McKinnon said.

Across town, it was blue sky back at Western Springs yesterday but little movement with clean-up for the cancelled Laneway event halted over safety concerns after floodwater rose more than half a metre at its peak.

Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson said they were currently investigating indications of ground movement.

"We've got some areas of asphalt that've fallen through, we can see some gaps between there and solid ground," Parkinson said.

"It really is a watch-and-brief at the moment."

It casts uncertainty over this month's three speedway events after the venue's power distribution was also damaged.

But for others there is good news, like North Harbour Stadium which is set to host the FIFA World Cup playoff tournament in two weeks.

Parkinson said there is "no damage of any significance up there" and Mt Smart Stadium was also relatively unscathed.