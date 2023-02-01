Thousands of Auckland properties without power after heavy rain

Power company Vector say that work is continuing to restore power to weather-affected properties after another night of high winds and heavy rain.

“The electricity network was impacted with outages mostly widespread across Auckland including the north, east and west of Auckland.

“As of 10am, around 3,000 homes and businesses were currently without power following Tuesday night’s downpour. This number will change constantly as we restore customers but given the conditions and instability of the ground, we expect more incidents throughout the day.”

The outages recorded overnight, the majority of these were a result of the unstable ground conditions which are causing severe landslips and vegetation (e.g. fallen trees).

“The safety of our people and communities is paramount. Last night, one Vector crew was stood down for a couple of hours while the conditions were too dangerous to work. Trees were continuing to fall near the site they were working.”

A helicopter will be flying to Kawau Island later today, the company said.

“Crews are currently onsite preparing the site to make repairs once the necessary equipment arrives. If the helicopter is unable to fly today due to the weather, there is a plan in place for tomorrow to restore the premises without power as a result of Friday’s floods. We have been working with Civil Defence regarding the welfare of those on the island.

“It’s been a huge few days for all Aucklanders and our front-line crews are doing their very best to get power back on for customers.”