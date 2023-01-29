New Zealand
Good Sorts: Meet the man doing a favour for Dannevirke's dogs

56 mins ago

Eight to ten years ago, Dannevirke local Jake Todd noticed the Mangatera dog park was overgrown.

Since then, with a bit of help from his mate Dave Pawson, he's been lending his gardening hands to keep the pooch's paradise pretty.

Todd has cleared away five hectares of land that was once uninhabitable for dogs, let alone humans.

Now, owners of dogs big and small make regular visits to the park, and they all know who Todd is and what he's done for the reserve.

