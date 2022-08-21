Good Sorts: Porirua woman reducing waste through sharing

Source: 1News

This week's Good Sort knows as well as anyone that one person's trash is another person's treasure.

Dee Glentworth started out seven years ago in her garage, giving away things that even op shops didn't want.

Now, she runs Free For All in Porirua, connecting people with others' unwanted items to save them from going to the landfill.

"It's like being a dating agent but for stuff," she said.

Anyone can pay five dollars to enter - which pays the rent - and from there, they can take whatever they want or need.

On the way out, Dee weighs what's being taken and keeps a running tally of how much weight Free For All has saved from the landfill.

"Just because somebody is finished with it, doesn't mean it's true end of life," Dee said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Good Sorts: Porirua woman reducing waste through sharing

