Good Sorts: Mahia jogger picks up rubbish after vegan epiphany

Sunday's Good Sort is a Mahia man who runs and picks up rubbish.

It started a few years ago when David Waihaki became a vegan, which sparked a change in his outlook on life and his local environment.

"Tried the seven-day vegan challenge. Once I changed my diet and mindset, I started looking around. Found mother earth screaming out for help," he said.

You might be surprised by what he picks up, and how much he picks up.

Somehow David can even smile while picking up used nappies.

He reckons that the more people who see him collecting their rubbish, the less likely they are to litter.

