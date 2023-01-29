Auckland trains to run reduced service due to slips, flooding

Authorities are urging Aucklanders to be careful while travelling as dozens of roads remain blocked while the city's train system is running a reduced service due to slips.

Waka Kotahi NZTA and Auckland Transport (AT) have issued updates on their progress towards restoring the city's transport system.

"Periods of heavy rain are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which have the potential to cause further prolonged disruption across the road network and for public transport services.

"We're asking Aucklanders for their patience over coming days as further significant work is needed," AT's chief executive Mark Lambert said in a media release.

Road closures

A full list of state highway closures around Aotearoa is available on Waka Kotahi's website.

Traffic on the motorway in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: Supplied)

And a full list of closed roads in Auckland can be found on Auckland Transport's website.

Earlier, the agency's service delivery general manager Andrew Allen told media that the list was "constantly changing" due to new slips or newly-identified damage.

"Really expect a longer and impacted journey time - be that whether you're travelling on public transport or getting around by road," he said.

Public transport disruption

A reduced service will be running on Auckland's train network from Tuesday due to significant slips and track subsidence issues, according to AT.

"Because of the damage across the network, we will need to run passenger trains at reduced speeds at various points, meaning that customers will experience longer journey times as well as reduced timetables and unfortunately will need to make transfers in some cases to complete their journey," chief executive Mark Lambert said.

Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Rush hour services on the Eastern Line travelling directly from Britomart have been cancelled - with all services terminating at Ōtāhuhu.

Southern Line services will continue to run, via Panmure, every 20-to-30 minutes.

Western Line services will run every 20 minutes between Britomart and New Lynn. Passengers will need to change trains to travel between New Lynn and Swanson - with services running every 30-to-40 minutes.

As alternative options, extra rail replacement buses will be running from Britomart to Newmarket, and between Swanson and New Lynn.

AT has said most bus services are operating as normal, including rail replacement buses - but that last-minute cancellations were possible due to severe weather conditions.

Some bus lines are continuing to make stop diversions due to landslips.

All commuter ferry services are running as normal - though Gulf Harbour services are being replaced by buses on Tuesday.

"Please expect possible delays to Inner Harbour services as the ferries will be slower, to allow lookouts to spot potential debris," AT says.