Watch: Buses across Auckland filled with water

7:35pm

A number of Auckland buses are taking on a significant amount of water as the city is hit by a large deluge of heavy rain.

One video sent to 1News shows the number 18 bus travelling through a swamped New Lynn.

The street outside appears to be completely saturated, with the road submerged under brown floodwaters.

The video also shows water rushing into the bus through the side door, flowing to the front, and then creating a puddle near the back.

A bus on the Northern Motorway near Akoranga Drive appears to have been evacuated as floodwater rises above the barrier, spilling into the bus lane.

Bus evacuated on the Northern Motorway.

Bus evacuated on the Northern Motorway. (Source: 1News)

Another video posted to Twitter shows a bus’ walkway turning into a river as the water quickly flows in.

