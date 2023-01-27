'Poo in the corner!' Guest appalled by state of Dunedin hostel

A guest staying at a Dunedin hostel was outraged after being given a room with wet sheets, broken beds, and what they claim was excrement in the corner of the room.

Abbie Low booked a room at the Stafford Gables Hostel in Dunedin with her father and three sisters so they could see the Red Hot Chilli Peppers play Forsyth Barr Stadium last night.

Upon arrival, they discovered the hostel was far from welcoming - Low said she was "appalled" by the state of the accommodation.

"I'm not sure what was worse, the wet sheets, broken beds, rubbish everywhere, or maybe the poo in the corner!" she said.

Photos she sent to 1News show an old sign under a bed, a shoddy-looking air conditioner, and unknown brown stains smeared on the walls and floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Low went to voice her concerns to a receptionist, who allegedly lacked any interest in helping the out-of-towners.

"I waited knocking on the door for more than 10 minutes and called 4 times until he finally came out to listen to my concerns," Low said.

Low told 1News she’d paid $600 for the accommodation and due to its unfit state, had to drive for three hours to get home after the concert had finished.

Images from Low's room. (Source: Supplied)

The Stafford Gables Hostel has a three-and-a-half-star rating on the booking site Agoda with most reviews saying it was mediocre.

One reviewer described it as a "last-minute place to go."

"If u can't find any accommodation to stay, u can stay here.... Not expensive, not good ... up to u with your budget," it read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were more in line with Low's experience, one read: "Do not stay here, the cheap price not worth it. Worst hostel I've ever stayed in."

1News reached out to the hostel who said they did all they could to accommodate Low and her family.

"They were very rude," a spokesperson said.

"We offered them another room but they didn't want to take it."

They said the rooms are usually cleaned and the state of Low's room was unusual for the hostel.

When it came to the poo in the corner, the spokesperson did not comment but told other media that it wasn't excrement.

They said the hostel is under contract with Agoda which is why the price was so high for the room in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are under contract with the booking site and prices fluctuate."