Kanye West could be banned from Australia over Hitler comments

Kanye West could be banned from entering Australia due to his anti-Semitic comments.

The 45-year-old rap star is reportedly planning to travel to Melbourne to meet the family of Bianca Censori, who he's rumoured to have recently married - but Kanye could be barred from entering the country, after he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jason Clare, Australia's education minister, told the TODAY show: "People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected.

"I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

Jason also noted that Kanye appears to be "a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people".

Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party in Australia, has also suggested that he'd look to block Kanye from entering the country.

He told the 3AW radio station: "My instinct would be if I was that decision maker, I think there are better people we could welcome in."

Kanye caused outrage in 2022 when he said that he sees "good things" about Hitler.

The controversial rap star explained: "I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications."

Kanye added: "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?"