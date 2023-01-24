Devine captain of ICC team of the year, Phillips makes T20 squad

Sophie Devine launches the ball against England in the bronze medal match of the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has been named captain of the ICC's Women's T20 International Team for 2022.

Devine was given the honour after an impressive season for New Zealand, scoring 389 runs while taking 13 wickets - making her the White Ferns' top run-scorer and tied second-best wicket-taker.

She also earned half-centuries against Australia and England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she finished the second-highest run-scorer behind Australia's Beth Mooney.

In the men's selections, Glenn Phillips made the cut in the ICC Men's T20 International Team of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Phillips dives for a catch against Australia at the T20 World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Read More White Ferns captain injured but ready to play again next month

Phillips scored 716 runs in 21 international matches at a strike rate of 156 and at the T20 World Cup he scored 201 runs to help New Zealand make the last four.

Interestingly, no Australians made the cut.

ICC T20 Teams of the Year

Women: Smriti Mandhana (India, Beth Mooney (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ash Gardner (Australia), Tahila McGrath (Australia), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Deepti Sharma (India), Richa Ghosh (India), Sophie Eccleston (England), Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), Renuka Singh (India)

Men: Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Sam Curran (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Haris Rauf (Pakistan) and Josh Little (Ireland)