White Ferns captain injured but ready to play again next month

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter|
16 mins ago
|
1 Sport

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine insists there’s nothing to be concerned about, despite leaving for the T20 World Cup in a moon boot.

The teams met at Auckland Airport tonight to depart for the tournament in South Africa in just over a fortnight, with Devine sporting a new accessory on her right foot.

“[It’s] actually progressing really well, just nursing a bit of a minor injury,” Devine told 1News prior to departure. “The World Cup’s the priority [and] you know how physios and doctors and all that can be, a little bit precious at times, but absolutely still on track to be playing at the World Cup.”

Devine’s missed four Super Smash games for Wellington, revealing she’s nursing a minor stress fracture in her foot.

“Something flared up, so we’re just taking the really cautious route in terms of making sure, obviously it’s the new accessory for summer.”

Read More

But, the 33-year-old expects to still be available for their very first game of the tournament against Australia on February 11. She may, however, take it easy around the warm-up matches.

Sophie Devine looks on during training.

Sophie Devine looks on during training. (Source: Photosport)

“I think that’s certainly something we’re still monitoring, [we'll] play it by ear a little bit.

"We’re really fortunate we’re heading over pretty early. We’ve got a couple of games against England and then the official warm-up games before our first game.”

Five teams feature in each group, with the top two from each to qualify for the semi-finals. The White Ferns take on Australia, host South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stages.

CricketCricket World CupWomen's Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

White Ferns captain injured but ready to play again next month

0:30

White Ferns captain injured but ready to play again next month

42 mins ago

Renewed calls for better water safety education for migrants

2:22

Renewed calls for better water safety education for migrants

51 mins ago

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

2:31

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

54 mins ago

Major bank hikes 1, 2 year mortgages, drops long-term rates

2:36

Major bank hikes 1, 2 year mortgages, drops long-term rates

54 mins ago

Chris Hipkins discusses challenges ahead as PM job looms

8:15

Chris Hipkins discusses challenges ahead as PM job looms

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Wellington Blaze win record 17th Super Smash game in a row

New women's IPL competition grabs attention of Kiwi players