White Ferns captain injured but ready to play again next month

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine insists there’s nothing to be concerned about, despite leaving for the T20 World Cup in a moon boot.

The teams met at Auckland Airport tonight to depart for the tournament in South Africa in just over a fortnight, with Devine sporting a new accessory on her right foot.

“[It’s] actually progressing really well, just nursing a bit of a minor injury,” Devine told 1News prior to departure. “The World Cup’s the priority [and] you know how physios and doctors and all that can be, a little bit precious at times, but absolutely still on track to be playing at the World Cup.”

Devine’s missed four Super Smash games for Wellington, revealing she’s nursing a minor stress fracture in her foot.

“Something flared up, so we’re just taking the really cautious route in terms of making sure, obviously it’s the new accessory for summer.”

But, the 33-year-old expects to still be available for their very first game of the tournament against Australia on February 11. She may, however, take it easy around the warm-up matches.

Sophie Devine looks on during training. (Source: Photosport)

“I think that’s certainly something we’re still monitoring, [we'll] play it by ear a little bit.

"We’re really fortunate we’re heading over pretty early. We’ve got a couple of games against England and then the official warm-up games before our first game.”

Five teams feature in each group, with the top two from each to qualify for the semi-finals. The White Ferns take on Australia, host South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stages.