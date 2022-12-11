White Ferns cruise to victory in first ODI against Bangladesh

The White Ferns have eased to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the series in Wellington today.

White Ferns' Suzie Bates during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. (Source: Photosport)

Suzie Bates struck an unbeaten 91-ball 93 while Maddy Green finished unbeaten on 59 as the pair added 131 for the third wicket and easily chased down the target of 181.

Earlier in the day, Jess Kerr was the pick of the White Ferns bowlers, taking four for 23 from her 10 overs, as Bangladesh struggled through to 180/8 from their 50 overs.

The teams move to Napier for the second ODI on Wednesday.