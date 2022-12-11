White Ferns cruise to victory in first ODI against Bangladesh

Source: 1News

The White Ferns have eased to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the series in Wellington today.

White Ferns' Suzie Bates during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh.

White Ferns' Suzie Bates during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. (Source: Photosport)

Suzie Bates struck an unbeaten 91-ball 93 while Maddy Green finished unbeaten on 59 as the pair added 131 for the third wicket and easily chased down the target of 181.

Earlier in the day, Jess Kerr was the pick of the White Ferns bowlers, taking four for 23 from her 10 overs, as Bangladesh struggled through to 180/8 from their 50 overs.

The teams move to Napier for the second ODI on Wednesday.

CricketWomen's Sport

Popular Stories

1

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

2

Shots fired at four Christchurch homes within four days

3

Person critical after 'disorder' near Christchurch mall

4

Man hospitalised after interrupting burglar in Wellington home

5

William 'unlikely' to make up with Harry after Netflix documentary

6

Six injured in two-car SH1 crash near Wellsford

Latest Stories

Ronaldo fumbles his likely last chance to win World Cup

Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

White Ferns cruise to victory in first ODI against Bangladesh

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Last chance for campaigning before Fijians head to the polls

Related Stories

White Ferns wrap dominant T20 series sweep against Bangladesh

White Ferns decimate Bangladesh in T20 series opener

White Ferns making their greatest hits with King Kapisi

Former Black Cap Brownlie named White Ferns batting coach