TVNZ to show home Black Caps, White Ferns matches for next 3 seasons

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee pictured after winning the Test championship final last year. (Source: Photosport)

TVNZ has secured the rights to show Black Caps and White Ferns matches played in New Zealand for the next three seasons.

It will be free-to-air on TVNZ channels and TVNZ+.

It comes as Spark Sport leaves the sports streaming market.

TVNZ anticipates bringing the majority of sport currently available on Spark Sport to TVNZ's platforms, subject to the approval of rights holders.

A full list will be announced early next year.

"We are really excited to be the home of New Zealand Cricket for the coming years," TVNZ director of content Cate Slater says.

"Te Reo Tātaki TVNZ has always been focused on bringing the moments that matter to New Zealanders, and we are looking forward to helping all Kiwis get behind our national cricket teams with live coverage across our channels and TVNZ+."

NZ Cricket chief executive David White said cricket being broadcast on TVNZ would be good for the game.

"Having cricket on TVNZ safeguards the professional game; it safeguards the community game, and it provides unprecedented access for Kiwi cricket fans," he said.

"We're delighted New Zealanders can look forward to this level of free-to-air coverage – it's a game-changer for the sport in this country."

It's anticipated more than 300 international and domestic cricket matches will be screened live on a combination of TVNZ1 and Duke.

The arrangement will start in July 2023, with this summer's matches shown on Spark Sport and TVNZ as usual.