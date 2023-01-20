Bernadine Bezuidenhout recalled for White Ferns World Cup squad

Bernadine Bezuidenhout. (Source: Photosport)

Northern Districts wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout has overcome a debilitating health condition to be recalled to the White Ferns for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 29-year-old returns after a two-year break from cricket to focus on recovering from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport) a condition that affects many female athletes.

The former South Africa international's inclusion is the only change to the squad that faced Bangladesh in three T20s and three ODIs in December, with wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen missing out.

Bezuidenhout has impressed since returning to the field this summer, scoring her second List-A century for Northern Districts in the opening weekend of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, and earning selection for the New Zealand XI side which faced Bangladesh in one-day and T20 warm-up matches in November.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said Bezuidenhout would bring a lot of skill and experience.

"For the past seven or eight months we've been looking to establish a brand of cricket which we believe spectators will enjoy and, at the same time, gives us the best possible chance of success in major tournaments," Sawyer said.

"With both the bat in hand and her work behind the stumps, we believe that Bernie will contribute positively to that style of play.

"Bernie has already shown this season what she can do with both bat and gloves, and we think that her previous international experience will stand her in good stead in this World Cup.

"She has gone on quite a journey to return to cricket this season and we're really looking forward to welcoming her back into the White Ferns environment."

Bezuidenhout, who made her international debut for South Africa in 2014, has played nine T20s and nine ODIs since qualifying to represent New Zealand and debuting in 2018.

Her career was stymied in 2020 when diagnosed with RED-S, a condition in which the functioning of multiple body systems and functions are impaired, caused by a mismatch between energy intake from diet and the energy used in exercise.

The remainder of Sawyer's T20 World Cup squad has a familiar feel to it, with 13 of the 15 players bringing one-day or T20 World Cup experience.

Sophie Devine will captain the side which features the familiar faces of Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr.

Devine has not featured for the Wellington Blaze in their last three Dream11 Super Smash fixtures as a precaution due to a minor foot injury, but is fit to travel to South Africa.

Otago Sparks off-spinner Eden Carson and Auckland Hearts seamer Molly Penfold have both been named for their first official ICC World Cups.

Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer and Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who are currently in South Africa for the Under 19 Women's World Cup, will remain there and join the squad when they arrive.

Jonas withdrew from the Under 19 squad earlier this week due to a minor calf injury but will be fit in time for the senior World Cup.

Sawyer will be joined in the coaching staff by Dean Brownlie (batting coach), Craig Howard (spin bowling coach) and Morne Morkel (tour coach).

The White Ferns begin their preparations in South Africa with three practice matches against England in Johannesburg, before official ICC warm-up matches against the West Indies and England again in Cape Town.

The World Cup campaign begins in Paarl, against Australia on February 12.

White Ferns squad:

Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

