Black Ferns 7s go entire day without conceding a point in Hamilton

Michaela Blyde breaks a tackle against Great Britain. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns Sevens are headed to the Cup playoffs tomorrow in truly dominant fashion after taking their third shutout win of the day to wrap up a round robin action in Hamilton.

After beating Papua New Guinea 58-0 and following it up with a 27-0 win over Fijiana, the Black Ferns Sevens again showed their class with a 20-0 win over Great Britain in the final game of the day in Hamilton.

Michaela Blyde got the side off to the perfect start with a try in the second minute before she added a second just before halftime to give the Kiwis a 10-0 lead.

In a slower second half, Stacey Fluhler cemented their win with a try in the 13th minute before Portia Woodman-Wickliffe added the cherry on top to a stellar day with a try after the final hooter.

It means in their final tournament on home soil the Black Ferns Sevens have scored 105 points without conceding one.

Their impressive streak could continue tomorrow as well in the knockout stages with their quarterfinal against Pool B third-seed Japan before a semi-final against France or Ireland awaits.

On the other side of the draw, Australia plays Great Britain while the US take on Fiji.

Amanaki Nicole goes airborne against Great Britain. (Source: Photosport)

Earlier, the All Blacks Sevens returned to the Waikato pitch for their final pool match with their playoffs spot already secured after posting wins over Tonga and Australia earlier today.

Despite that reassurance, they didn't take it easy on Great Britain with Roderick Solo scoring in the opening minute of the contest to send a message to the Brits.

Solo would score a second try just before halftime to give the Kiwis a well-earned 12-0 lead at the break but Great Britain showed some life to start the second half with Ross McCann scoring in the opening minute to cut the deficit to seven points.

Joe Webber eased the tension though with another New Zealand try minutes later and despite a score from British sub Kaleem Barreto in the final moments of the match, the All Blacks Sevens walked away with a 19-12 victory to finish unbeaten in their pool.

The result means they will face Ireland in their Cup Quarterfinal tomorrow just after midday with a semifinal against the winner of Fiji and Argentina later on should the progress.

On the other side of the men's Cup playoffs South Africa plays France and the USA take on Australia.