NZ Sevens make perfect start with blowout wins at final home event

Stacey Fluhler in action for the Black Ferns Sevens in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Sevens teams have given Kiwi fans something to party about early at the final Hamilton Sevens this morning with a pair of crushing wins to start their campaigns.

The All Blacks Sevens took down Tonga 45-0 first up before the Black Ferns Sevens took the field shortly after for a 58-0 thumping of Papua New Guinea.

Stacey Fluhler was the star for the women's team with a hat-trick in the first half but Michaela Blyde and captain Sarah Hirini also got in on the multi-scoring action with two tries each as well.

Papua New Guinea simply couldn't contain the Kiwi onslaught and coughed up the little ball they had, allowing Shiray Kaka, Alena Saili and Jorja Miller to add to the scoreboard as well.

Earlier, the All Blacks Sevens got off to the perfect start when Moses Leo broke two tackles inside his 22 to streak away down the left wing and score in the opening minute.

Tonga looked to strike back immediately but lost the ball near the Kiwi line, allowing for a slow build-up to their second try as Regan Ware stepped inside two defenders on halfway to nab his own runaway try in the fourth minute.

Roderick Solo dives in to score against Tonga at the 2023 Hamilton Sevens. (Source: Photosport)

The smothering All Blacks Sevens defence again denied a response from Tonga and instead it was Joe Webber who would go on to score off a signature right-foot step near his own 22, giving the home side a third try on halftime and a 19-0 lead.

The tries kept coming shortly after the break as New Zealand converted their domination of ball possession with tries to Roderick Solo and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black in the first two minutes of the second half.

Brady Rush would join the try-scoring party three minutes later as Tonga's woes worsened with a yellow card to Sione Tupou.

The numbers advantage meant McGarvey-Black managed to nab a second try on the final hooter, giving his side a dominant first-up win without conceding a single point.

The All Blacks Sevens return to action this afternoon for their second pool game against Australia shortly after 2pm before playing their final round robin match at 7:30 tonight against Great Britain.

In the women's tournament, the Black Ferns Sevens next play this afternoon against Fiji at 3:10pm before an 8pm match against Great Britain.